Turning the Tables

Ann Patchett: “I’m going to interview you!”
me: “Ohhhh, no I don’t think so.”
Ann: “Yes!”
me: “You’re not the boss of me.”
Ann: “I literally am the boss of you.”
And that’s how it came to be that the very dear friend / author / bookstore-owner switched seats with me and took the interviewer’s chair. It really was fun — and there’s a booklist at the end for anyone who’s looking for a good read right now. It’s over on Musing today (the online magazine of Parnassus Books, which normally I’m the boss of, but today Ann’s bossing me), and you can take a look here. PS: What are YOU reading?
ml, we, who knew you when, are so very proud of you, your accomplishments, and your wonderful sense of humor. you know you are exactly like your mama; and that, my dear child, is the greatest compliment you could receive. on the other hand, jennifer says your dad is a god, so you I guess you are like him as well. betty tucker
Haaaaa… Oh, thank you. If I’m even half a speck like either of them, that IS a compliment!
I am reading Ann Patchett’s Commonwealth since you asked. It came in the mail today with two other books, Rebecca Solnit’s Hope in the Dark, and The View from the Cheap Seats by Neil Gaiman. I’m on page 39. I’ve been out of a novel for a couple of weeks so I’m in high hog heaven. I’ve read most of the community library and it is roughly 1000 kilometres to the nearest bookstore so books in the mail are a highlight of my life in Labrador. Congratulations on the Emmy. I think it would be a service to your readers to show us a picture of it, suitably dressed by your daughter of course.
Oh wow — you’re reading some great stuff! If you like getting books by mail, you might click around and check out some of the other articles and lists on Musing — you can click any title mentioned and it’ll take you to the online store, where they’re happy to ship out books to faraway readers! And here’s the Emmy all dressed fancy: https://www.instagram.com/p/BP75u5eDLyg/ – Thank you for reading!
Adorable, all of it. Just finished Jorn Lier Horst’s Ordeal and started The Soul of an Octopus, Yes, #keepreading indeed.
so cool ❤
I’m reading 15 Dogs by Andre Alexis, but just finished Hot Milk by Deborah Levy, which was poetic and trippy and a bit puzzling but ultimately terrific. Looking forward to reading your interview.
Oh, I haven’t read that one!
I’m a little nervous responding to an Emmy winner, but here goes…
I’m currently reading:
Townie by Andre Dubus III
The Collected Poems of Frank Stanford
The Stories of Frederick Busch
Everybody’s Son by Thrity Umrigar
and my ears are reading the audiobook version of Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
My head is full of stories!
P.S. I loved the interview.
P.S.S. I’m still in awe of your Emmy.
David! Isn’t that audiobook AMAZING? It’s like a who’s who of voices! I am in awe of this list.