Turning the Tables

Ann Patchett: “I’m going to interview you!”

me: “Ohhhh, no I don’t think so.”

Ann: “Yes!”

me: “You’re not the boss of me.”

Ann: “I literally am the boss of you.”

And that’s how it came to be that the very dear friend / author / bookstore-owner switched seats with me and took the interviewer’s chair. It really was fun — and there’s a booklist at the end for anyone who’s looking for a good read right now. It’s over on Musing today (the online magazine of Parnassus Books, which normally I’m the boss of, but today Ann’s bossing me), and you can take a look here. PS: What are YOU reading?