2 days ago February 15, 2017When I Blink

Turning the Tables

Ann Patchett: “I’m going to interview you!”

me: “Ohhhh, no I don’t think so.”

Ann: “Yes!”

me: “You’re not the boss of me.”

Ann: “I literally am the boss of you.”

And that’s how it came to be that the very dear friend / author / bookstore-owner switched seats with me and took the interviewer’s chair. It really was fun — and there’s a booklist at the end for anyone who’s looking for a good read right now. It’s over on Musing today (the online magazine of Parnassus Books, which normally I’m the boss of, but today Ann’s bossing me), and you can take a look here. PS: What are YOU reading?

  1. ml, we, who knew you when, are so very proud of you, your accomplishments, and your wonderful sense of humor. you know you are exactly like your mama; and that, my dear child, is the greatest compliment you could receive. on the other hand, jennifer says your dad is a god, so you I guess you are like him as well. betty tucker

  2. I am reading Ann Patchett’s Commonwealth since you asked. It came in the mail today with two other books, Rebecca Solnit’s Hope in the Dark, and The View from the Cheap Seats by Neil Gaiman. I’m on page 39. I’ve been out of a novel for a couple of weeks so I’m in high hog heaven. I’ve read most of the community library and it is roughly 1000 kilometres to the nearest bookstore so books in the mail are a highlight of my life in Labrador. Congratulations on the Emmy. I think it would be a service to your readers to show us a picture of it, suitably dressed by your daughter of course.

  4. I’m reading 15 Dogs by Andre Alexis, but just finished Hot Milk by Deborah Levy, which was poetic and trippy and a bit puzzling but ultimately terrific. Looking forward to reading your interview.

  5. I’m a little nervous responding to an Emmy winner, but here goes…
    I’m currently reading:
    Townie by Andre Dubus III
    The Collected Poems of Frank Stanford
    The Stories of Frederick Busch
    Everybody’s Son by Thrity Umrigar
    and my ears are reading the audiobook version of Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders

    My head is full of stories!

    P.S. I loved the interview.
    P.S.S. I’m still in awe of your Emmy.

